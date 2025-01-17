Left Menu

Curelo: Revolutionizing Doorstep Healthcare with 10-Minute Blood Collect

Curelo, a healthcare marketplace backed by IIMA Ventures, launched a rapid blood collection service in Gurugram and plans nationwide expansion. Founded by Dr. Arpit Jayswal, Curelo aims for significant growth with recent funding from notable investors, intending to list 25,000 healthcare providers by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:31 IST
Curelo: Revolutionizing Doorstep Healthcare with 10-Minute Blood Collect

Curelo, a healthcare marketplace platform backed by IIMA Ventures, has initiated a 10-minute doorstep blood sample collection service in Gurugram, Haryana. This innovative service is now live across the city, following a successful pilot phase. Plans for expansion to other major cities are underway, according to a company statement on Friday.

In a remarkable year of growth in 2024, Curelo reported a revenue increase of over 25 times and is set to target a 300 percent rise in user base by 2025. The company secured USD 1.5 million in funding in their latest round, attracting investors such as Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, IIMA Ventures, US-based family offices, and Zee5 co-founder Tarun Katial.

Founded by surgeon-turned-entrepreneur Arpit Jayswal, Curelo has partnered with over 1,500 labs offering more than 5,000 tests. The platform has managed over 350,000 orders serving around 200,000 patients across 12 Indian cities. By 2027, Curelo plans to list over 25,000 healthcare service providers, setting ambitious growth goals for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025