Curelo: Revolutionizing Doorstep Healthcare with 10-Minute Blood Collect

Curelo, a healthcare marketplace platform backed by IIMA Ventures, has initiated a 10-minute doorstep blood sample collection service in Gurugram, Haryana. This innovative service is now live across the city, following a successful pilot phase. Plans for expansion to other major cities are underway, according to a company statement on Friday.

In a remarkable year of growth in 2024, Curelo reported a revenue increase of over 25 times and is set to target a 300 percent rise in user base by 2025. The company secured USD 1.5 million in funding in their latest round, attracting investors such as Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, IIMA Ventures, US-based family offices, and Zee5 co-founder Tarun Katial.

Founded by surgeon-turned-entrepreneur Arpit Jayswal, Curelo has partnered with over 1,500 labs offering more than 5,000 tests. The platform has managed over 350,000 orders serving around 200,000 patients across 12 Indian cities. By 2027, Curelo plans to list over 25,000 healthcare service providers, setting ambitious growth goals for the future.

