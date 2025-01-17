Harsh Realities: Migrants Facing Extreme Violence On The Journey

A harrowing tale of survival unfolds for many migrants traversing the perilous jungle between Colombia and Panama. One Venezuelan mother, part of a group seeking refuge, endured unimaginable violence at the hands of armed men who attacked them during their journey.

This mother, like over 700 others, sought care at the Doctors Without Borders' Comprehensive Care Center (CAI) in Mexico City, which offers psychological and medical treatment to victims of extraordinary brutality. The center strives to stabilize patients swiftly amid rapidly evolving circumstances and threats of further violence.

As migration routes grow more dangerous, organizations like CAI focus on providing comprehensive care, including accommodation and necessary documents, to help migrants heal both physically and emotionally. However, the specter of stricter migration policies could compound the hardships migrants face.

(With inputs from agencies.)