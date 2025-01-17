Medicare's Historic Drug Price Negotiation Initiatives

In a landmark move, popular weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, have been added to Medicare's negotiable medication list, as announced by the Biden administration. This development, likely to secure billions in taxpayer savings, will be overseen by the incoming Trump administration.

The negotiations will encompass fifteen key drugs, among them Trelegy Ellipta for asthma and Otezla for psoriatic arthritis, alongside several cancer treatments. These drugs together represent a significant portion of Medicare's prescription spending.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra highlighted the potential impact during a press call, acknowledging that many Americans juggle prescriptions to manage costs. This initiative marks a significant step in reducing the burden of prescription costs for older citizens.

