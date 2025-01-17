Left Menu

AYUSH Sector: A National Framework in the Making

Union Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav announced plans for a national regulatory framework for the AYUSH sector at SDMCNYS's convocation. Highlighting yoga and naturopathy’s role against non-communicable diseases, he praised initiatives by PM Modi and Gandhi. Graduates were encouraged by future prospects in holistic health fields.

Updated: 17-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:08 IST
Union Minister for AYUSH, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, announced the union government's intention to establish a national regulatory framework for the AYUSH sector. The announcement was made during the 30th convocation ceremony of SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, held at the Amritavarshini Auditorium in Dharmasthala.

Jadhav highlighted the growing significance of yoga and naturopathy in tackling the global challenge of non-communicable diseases during his address. He further acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting practices like International Yoga Day and International Meditation Day.

D Veerendra Heggade, Padma Bhushan recipient and President of SDM Educational Institutions, expressed optimism about the future of graduates in naturopathy and yoga. The ceremony also celebrated outstanding academic performers with gold medals and cash awards from various foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

