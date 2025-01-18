US Health Policies Under Scrutiny: Lawsuits, Negotiations, and Developments

A lawsuit aims to overturn a key mental health benefits rule endorsed by the Biden administration, challenging its attempts to ensure equal access to mental and physical health services.

Amid agricultural safety concerns, the USDA calls for intensified bird flu testing in turkey flocks to protect the food supply.

Negotiations over Medicare drug pricing shift focus as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and other major pharmaceuticals enter talks, potentially impacting accessibility and affordability for millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)