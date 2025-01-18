US Health Policies Under Scrutiny: Lawsuits, Negotiations, and Developments
A comprehensive overview of current health news reveals significant legal challenges and negotiations. Key issues include a lawsuit over mental health benefits, Medicare pricing discussions, and new drug developments. The spotlight is on health policies, their impact, and subsequent industry reactions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:27 IST
A lawsuit aims to overturn a key mental health benefits rule endorsed by the Biden administration, challenging its attempts to ensure equal access to mental and physical health services.
Amid agricultural safety concerns, the USDA calls for intensified bird flu testing in turkey flocks to protect the food supply.
Negotiations over Medicare drug pricing shift focus as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and other major pharmaceuticals enter talks, potentially impacting accessibility and affordability for millions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unlocking Asthma Treatment and Vaccine Longevity through Nasal Swabs and Platelet Insights
Health Initiatives: From Bird Flu Monitoring to Alcohol Cancer Warnings
U.S. Health Initiatives: From Bird Flu Fund to Alcohol Labels
U.S. Health Initiatives: Bird Flu Funding, Alcohol Cancer Risks, and Food Policies
US Health Initiatives: Tackling Bird Flu, Alcohol Warnings, and More