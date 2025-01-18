Left Menu

US Health Policies Under Scrutiny: Lawsuits, Negotiations, and Developments

A comprehensive overview of current health news reveals significant legal challenges and negotiations. Key issues include a lawsuit over mental health benefits, Medicare pricing discussions, and new drug developments. The spotlight is on health policies, their impact, and subsequent industry reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A lawsuit aims to overturn a key mental health benefits rule endorsed by the Biden administration, challenging its attempts to ensure equal access to mental and physical health services.

Amid agricultural safety concerns, the USDA calls for intensified bird flu testing in turkey flocks to protect the food supply.

Negotiations over Medicare drug pricing shift focus as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and other major pharmaceuticals enter talks, potentially impacting accessibility and affordability for millions.

