Hospital Chairman Arrested in PMJAY Angioplasty Deaths Scandal
The chairman of Khyati Multispeciality Hospital in Ahmedabad was arrested for involvement in the deaths of two patients after unnecessary angioplasty procedures. The hospital allegedly exploited the PMJAY scheme to claim funds, leading to multiple arrests and three FIRs charging the officials with culpable homicide, forgery, and conspiracy.
Country:
India
The chairman of Ahmedabad's Khyati Multispeciality Hospital has been arrested after months on the run, following two patient deaths post-angioplasty. Kartik Patel was apprehended upon arrival from Dubai, according to Ahmedabad crime branch inspector V B Aal.
The deaths occurred after angioplasty on PMJAY beneficiaries, allegedly performed without medical necessity. It is claimed the hospital held free check-up camps to persuade villagers for procedures and falsely categorized them as emergencies under the Central scheme.
The police have arrested all nine suspects in the case, including the CEO, directors, and cardiologist of the hospital. The authorities have filed three FIRs alleging culpable homicide, forgery, and conspiracy related to the misuse of PMJAY funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
