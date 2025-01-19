Left Menu

Embrace Fitness: Simple Steps to a Healthier You

Fitness expert Raj Ganpath's new book, 'Simple, Not Easy,' offers practical advice on health and fitness. Published by Westland Books, it emphasizes understanding the big picture of fitness, tackling questions on nutrition, sleep, and exercise, and making fitness a sustainable part of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:50 IST
Embrace Fitness: Simple Steps to a Healthier You
Book
  • Country:
  • India

Fitness authority Raj Ganpath offers readers a focused and practical guide to beginning their wellness journey in his new book, 'Simple, Not Easy.' Published by Westland Books, the book delves into fundamental fitness principles while advising on essential topics such as nutrition, sleep, and exercise.

Ganpath's approach is not about quick fixes but simplifying fitness to understand the broader perspective. The book avoids shortcuts in diet plans or miracle exercises and instead provides clarity, positivity, and actionable insights to incorporate fitness sustainably into daily life.

Priced at Rs 399, 'Simple, Not Easy' addresses common fitness queries, linking dietary choices to holistic well-being, and advocating for balanced nutrition, optimal sleep, and sensible exercise. It's available in both online and offline stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025