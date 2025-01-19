Embrace Fitness: Simple Steps to a Healthier You
Fitness expert Raj Ganpath's new book, 'Simple, Not Easy,' offers practical advice on health and fitness. Published by Westland Books, it emphasizes understanding the big picture of fitness, tackling questions on nutrition, sleep, and exercise, and making fitness a sustainable part of life.
- Country:
- India
Fitness authority Raj Ganpath offers readers a focused and practical guide to beginning their wellness journey in his new book, 'Simple, Not Easy.' Published by Westland Books, the book delves into fundamental fitness principles while advising on essential topics such as nutrition, sleep, and exercise.
Ganpath's approach is not about quick fixes but simplifying fitness to understand the broader perspective. The book avoids shortcuts in diet plans or miracle exercises and instead provides clarity, positivity, and actionable insights to incorporate fitness sustainably into daily life.
Priced at Rs 399, 'Simple, Not Easy' addresses common fitness queries, linking dietary choices to holistic well-being, and advocating for balanced nutrition, optimal sleep, and sensible exercise. It's available in both online and offline stores.

