USDA Urges Increased Bird Flu Testing in Poultry

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a call for U.S. turkey producers to intensify their bird flu testing and monitoring efforts. This move aims to ensure the infamous virus does not infiltrate the nation's food supply. Special attention is advised for turkey farms in Minnesota and South Dakota, where flocks exceeding 500 birds should be isolated, monitored, and tested for avian flu 72 hours before slaughter, the USDA instructed.

The USDA's directive comes amid rising concerns about avian influenza outbreaks and their potential to impact the food industry adversely. Ensuring safety in these regions is of utmost importance due to previous outbreaks that have underlined the necessity for enhanced preventive measures. Farmers are encouraged to adhere strictly to these testing protocols to mitigate risks.

This proactive approach aligns with ongoing global efforts to reduce the spread of bird flu, balancing public health needs with industry economic viability. The USDA continues to work closely with local authorities and producers, seeking to safeguard both consumer safety and the interests of the agricultural sector.

