PM Modi Inaugurates Advanced UAV Airstrip and Testing Facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday officially launched an airstrip designed for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) as well as a testing ground for loitering munitions. The inauguration took place at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's facility in Nagpur.

The newly-constructed airstrip, measuring 1250 meters in length and 25 meters in width, is set to bolster India's defense operations by providing a specialized area for UAV operations and munitions testing.

Additionally, the facility will enable testing of live munitions and warheads, including Loitering Munitions and other sophisticated guided weapons, enhancing the country's defense readiness and technological edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)