Tackling the Heat: Understanding Heat Stroke and Heat Exhaustion

Amid rising global temperatures, understanding heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke is increasingly crucial. These conditions, caused by exposure to excessive heat, are on a spectrum from mild to life-threatening, making early recognition and response vital.

Symptoms like lethargy and dizziness are common in both heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but the latter marks a far more severe health crisis. As the body's core temperature soars past 40°C, urgent medical intervention is necessary to prevent dire outcomes like organ failure and death.

With climate change forecasted to exacerbate the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, knowing who is at risk—ranging from outdoor workers to the elderly—and how to respond can save lives. Prompt cooling and hydration are crucial, as is emergency care in severe cases of heat stroke.

