Left Menu

Tackling the Heat: Understanding Heat Stroke and Heat Exhaustion

Heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, are serious conditions that arise from excessive heat exposure. The two share overlapping symptoms but differ in severity, with heat stroke being a medical emergency. As climate change progresses, awareness and early intervention are vital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goldcoast | Updated: 20-01-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 08:56 IST
Tackling the Heat: Understanding Heat Stroke and Heat Exhaustion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising global temperatures, understanding heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke is increasingly crucial. These conditions, caused by exposure to excessive heat, are on a spectrum from mild to life-threatening, making early recognition and response vital.

Symptoms like lethargy and dizziness are common in both heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but the latter marks a far more severe health crisis. As the body's core temperature soars past 40°C, urgent medical intervention is necessary to prevent dire outcomes like organ failure and death.

With climate change forecasted to exacerbate the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, knowing who is at risk—ranging from outdoor workers to the elderly—and how to respond can save lives. Prompt cooling and hydration are crucial, as is emergency care in severe cases of heat stroke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025