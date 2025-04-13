Left Menu

Sea Temperature Decides: The Surprising Gender Bias of Olive Ridley Turtles

At Odisha's Rushikulya site, a research study reveals a female-skewed sex ratio among Olive Ridley turtles. Conducted by IIS and Dakshin Foundation, it highlights the migratory patterns and nesting rituals. The biological phenomenon of temperature-dependent sex determination is critical as more females could impact population sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 13-04-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 10:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study has revealed a significant female-skewed sex ratio among Olive Ridley turtles at Odisha's Rushikulya nesting site. The collaborative research was undertaken by the Indian Institute of Science and Dakshin Foundation.

According to the findings, 71% of the newborn turtles at Rushikulya are female. This skewed ratio, influenced by temperature-dependent sex determination, could spell future challenges for the turtle population due to declining male numbers needed for breeding. Despite the revelations, the study has not yet covered the world's largest rookery at the Gahirmatha site.

The research also delved into the migratory behavior of these endangered turtles, debunking the myth that they travel far from Odisha waters. While many remain nearby, others migrate to Sri Lanka and the Gulf of Mannar. Over six lakh turtles flocked to Gahirmatha and seven lakh to Rushikulya this year for mass nesting, an event called arribada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

