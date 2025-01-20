Left Menu

Tragic Aftermath of Nigeria's Fuel Truck Explosion

A devastating fuel truck explosion in Dikko, Niger State, Nigeria, resulted in 86 casualties. The disaster unfolded as residents attempted to collect fuel from an overturned truck. Nearly 55 individuals were injured, and the event highlights ongoing issues following the removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:43 IST
Tragic Aftermath of Nigeria's Fuel Truck Explosion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A catastrophic incident in Nigeria has claimed the lives of 86 individuals after a fuel truck overturned and exploded in Dikko, Niger State. The explosion occurred as residents sought to collect fuel from the wreckage.

Abdullahi Baba-Ara, director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, reported that 80 victims were buried in a mass grave, while relatives took five others into town, and another succumbed to injuries at a primary health center.

The incident has left 55 more people injured, echoing a similar tragedy in Jigawa State, which claimed 147 lives last October. The event underscores the consequences of soaring fuel prices following the elimination of fuel subsidies by President Bola Tinubu as part of economic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025