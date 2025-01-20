Tragic Aftermath of Nigeria's Fuel Truck Explosion
A devastating fuel truck explosion in Dikko, Niger State, Nigeria, resulted in 86 casualties. The disaster unfolded as residents attempted to collect fuel from an overturned truck. Nearly 55 individuals were injured, and the event highlights ongoing issues following the removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria.
A catastrophic incident in Nigeria has claimed the lives of 86 individuals after a fuel truck overturned and exploded in Dikko, Niger State. The explosion occurred as residents sought to collect fuel from the wreckage.
Abdullahi Baba-Ara, director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, reported that 80 victims were buried in a mass grave, while relatives took five others into town, and another succumbed to injuries at a primary health center.
The incident has left 55 more people injured, echoing a similar tragedy in Jigawa State, which claimed 147 lives last October. The event underscores the consequences of soaring fuel prices following the elimination of fuel subsidies by President Bola Tinubu as part of economic reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
