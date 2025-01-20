Tragic Nursing Home Fire Near Belgrade
In a tragic event near Belgrade, a fire at a nursing home claimed eight lives and left seven injured. The fire, reportedly started by a resident who also died, prompted an ongoing investigation into potential criminal activity. Authorities are expected to release more details soon.
- Country:
- Serbia
A devastating fire at a nursing home just outside Belgrade resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, with seven others sustaining injuries, Serbian state TV RTS confirmed. The blaze, which erupted at 3:30 a.m. local time, occurred while 30 residents were present in the facility, according to emergency department head Luka Causevic.
Authorities responded swiftly, extinguishing the fire and transporting all injured residents to Belgrade hospitals. Among those hurt, one woman remains in critical condition, relying on a ventilator. An investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set by one of the residents, who perished in the incident.
The prosecutor's office is currently investigating the situation, citing possible criminal conduct. Nemanja Starovic, the Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Issues, stated indications suggest the tragedy was caused by malicious actions of a solitary individual. Further details will emerge as the day progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rybakina Stands by Suspended Coach Amid WTA Investigation
'Aapda' turned every season in Delhi into emergency, with water shortages, waterlogging, pollution: PM attacks AAP govt.
Justice Pursued: The Beed Sarpanch Murder Investigation
Unveiling the Truth Behind Sarpanch Deshmukh's Murder Investigation
High Drama at Telangana ACB: K T Rama Rao Challenges Investigation Protocols