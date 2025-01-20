Mystery in Rajouri: Uncovering the Cause of Mysterious Village Deaths

An inter-ministerial team has embarked on a critical investigation to uncover the reasons behind the puzzling deaths of 17 members from three families in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The central team, led by a director-ranked officer from the Ministry of Home Affairs, arrived for a thorough examination alongside local officials.

Arriving in Rajouri, the team was briefed extensively by senior district, health, and police officers. The grim situation, involving a tragic span from early December to mid-January, prompted Home Minister Amit Shah to establish the investigation team. Amid preparations for the burial of Yasmeen Kousar, 15, the team commenced its probe in Badhaal.

While dismissing initial fears of a viral or bacterial outbreak, authorities sealed a spring after pesticide traces emerged in water tests. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted, given neurotoxin findings in victims' samples. Immediate relief and preventive actions form part of the mandate, as experts continue to delve deeper into the mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)