Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Urgent Healthcare Solutions in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi has urged Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to address the struggle of patients outside AIIMS, Delhi. Gandhi calls for concrete action to strengthen the public healthcare system and expand facilities to reduce the burden on AIIMS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Urgent Healthcare Solutions in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has issued an urgent appeal to Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, highlighting the critical conditions faced by patients and their families around AIIMS, Delhi.

In a recent letter, Gandhi described the dire circumstances, with individuals enduring harsh winter conditions without basic amenities such as drinking water or toilets. He emphasized the urgent need for systemic changes to ensure healthcare access across India, calling for immediate government intervention.

Gandhi also advocated for increased investment in public healthcare in the upcoming budget and suggested operationalizing new AIIMS facilities to reduce the burden on existing infrastructure. He stressed the importance of collaboration among government bodies and NGOs to provide necessary support to those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025