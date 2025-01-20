Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Urgent Healthcare Solutions in Delhi
Rahul Gandhi has urged Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to address the struggle of patients outside AIIMS, Delhi. Gandhi calls for concrete action to strengthen the public healthcare system and expand facilities to reduce the burden on AIIMS.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has issued an urgent appeal to Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, highlighting the critical conditions faced by patients and their families around AIIMS, Delhi.
In a recent letter, Gandhi described the dire circumstances, with individuals enduring harsh winter conditions without basic amenities such as drinking water or toilets. He emphasized the urgent need for systemic changes to ensure healthcare access across India, calling for immediate government intervention.
Gandhi also advocated for increased investment in public healthcare in the upcoming budget and suggested operationalizing new AIIMS facilities to reduce the burden on existing infrastructure. He stressed the importance of collaboration among government bodies and NGOs to provide necessary support to those in need.
(With inputs from agencies.)
