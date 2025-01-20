Tanzania Races to Contain Marburg Virus Outbreak

Tanzania is facing a significant health challenge as President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed an outbreak of the Marburg virus in the country's northwest. The announcement, supported by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, came amid reports of suspected cases and victims displaying typical symptoms such as high fever and external bleeding.

Questions were raised last week when the health minister denied the outbreak, despite WHO reports of eight deaths. The government has since intensified its response, dispatching a rapid response team to assess and contain the situation. So far, 25 suspected cases have returned negative results.

In support of Tanzania's efforts, the WHO aims to release $3 million from its emergency fund to tackle the outbreak. This is the second occurrence of Marburg in Kagera. Hopes are high that strengthened response capacities from the previous outbreak will help manage the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)