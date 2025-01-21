Crisis Management in Badhaal: Containment Efforts Intensify
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has directed health and police departments to implement strict measures in Badhaal village, Rajouri, following mysterious deaths of 17 people. The meeting with officials aimed to assess containment strategies and identify possible causes, ensuring no further lives are lost.
Heightened measures are being enforced in the remote Badhaal village of Rajouri, as Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo urged health and police departments to avert further fatalities.
Attending a crucial assembly with divisional and district officials, Dulloo emphasized forming a comprehensive approach to curtail the ongoing crisis.
This comes after the unexplained demise of 17 villagers over recent weeks, prompting intensive investigations by health professionals and law enforcement. Community resources are being mobilized to investigate and manage the situation effectively.
