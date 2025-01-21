Left Menu

Crisis Management in Badhaal: Containment Efforts Intensify

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has directed health and police departments to implement strict measures in Badhaal village, Rajouri, following mysterious deaths of 17 people. The meeting with officials aimed to assess containment strategies and identify possible causes, ensuring no further lives are lost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:42 IST
Crisis Management in Badhaal: Containment Efforts Intensify
Atal Dulloo
  • Country:
  • India

Heightened measures are being enforced in the remote Badhaal village of Rajouri, as Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo urged health and police departments to avert further fatalities.

Attending a crucial assembly with divisional and district officials, Dulloo emphasized forming a comprehensive approach to curtail the ongoing crisis.

This comes after the unexplained demise of 17 villagers over recent weeks, prompting intensive investigations by health professionals and law enforcement. Community resources are being mobilized to investigate and manage the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025