Fluoride Debate: Potential End to Water Supply Addition

In a surprising twist to longstanding public health policy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has hinted at eliminating fluoride from U.S. public water systems. This move comes amid debates over the mineral's health implications.

Fluoride, lauded for its role in reducing dental cavities, has also raised concerns due to recent studies. A significant study by the National Institutes of Health indicated a potential link between high fluoride exposure and lower IQ in children, reigniting discussions about its safety and relevance.

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hail water fluoridation as a milestone in public health, opposition is growing. As policy discussions continue, the debate highlights a broader reconsideration of fluoride's use in modern society.

