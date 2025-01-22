Madhya Pradesh Leads the Fight Against Sickle Cell Anaemia
Madhya Pradesh has taken the lead in India for sickle cell disease screening, surpassing 90 lakh screenings in 2024-25. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alongside Governor Mangubhai Patel, celebrated this achievement as the state strives to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of eliminating the disease by 2047.
Madhya Pradesh has marked a significant achievement in healthcare by becoming the top state in India for sickle cell disease screening, with over 90 lakh screenings conducted in the 2024-25 period, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
On Tuesday, Governor Mangubhai Patel and CM Yadav expressed their congratulations to the residents of Madhya Pradesh for leading the nation in meeting the targets set by the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.
The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's dedication to eradicating sickle cell anaemia by 2047, a target aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision, underscoring the importance of cooperation from citizens to further health initiatives in Madhya Pradesh.
