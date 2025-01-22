Tragic Incident at FAAMCH: Doctor Found Dead
A resident doctor at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital was found dead by hanging in his hostel room, located in Barpeta district, Assam. Identified as Bikash Bhoya from Gujarat, the post-graduate student was discovered by a cook. The police are investigating the cause of the incident.
A resident doctor at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital was discovered hanging in his hostel room, baring a tragic cloud over the institution in Barpeta, Assam.
The third-semester post-graduate student, identified as Bikash Bhoya from Gujarat, was found by a cook who went to wake him as he had not appeared for breakfast.
Authorities broke into the room to confirm the unfortunate death. The police have begun an investigation into the matter, albeit the reason behind the apparent suicide remains unknown.
