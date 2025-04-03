Left Menu

Jos Buttler's Game-Changing Impact for Gujarat Titans

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson praises Jos Buttler's match-winning innings for Gujarat Titans against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Buttler's consistent game plan and refreshing energy have made a significant impact on the team. His unbeaten 73 runs led GT to a commanding eight-wicket victory in the IPL 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:40 IST
Jos Buttler's Game-Changing Impact for Gujarat Titans
Jos Buttler (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Kane Williamson, the former New Zealand captain, has lauded Jos Buttler for his outstanding performance in the recent IPL match. The wicketkeeper/batter played a match-winning innings for Gujarat Titans against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leading the team to a decisive eight-wicket victory at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Williamson highlighted Buttler's consistent dedication to his game strategy. Unlike other big hitters who aim to hit every ball for a six, Buttler remains focused on consistency, which makes him a valuable asset. His track record as a top batter continues to shine through.

Buttler's dynamic innings of 73 not out were pivotal in maintaining Gujarat Titans' position on the points table, narrowly trailing the Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers. With both teams having secured four points from three matches in IPL 2025, the Titans are showing promising potential in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

