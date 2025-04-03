Jos Buttler's Game-Changing Impact for Gujarat Titans

Kane Williamson, the former New Zealand captain, has lauded Jos Buttler for his outstanding performance in the recent IPL match. The wicketkeeper/batter played a match-winning innings for Gujarat Titans against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leading the team to a decisive eight-wicket victory at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Williamson highlighted Buttler's consistent dedication to his game strategy. Unlike other big hitters who aim to hit every ball for a six, Buttler remains focused on consistency, which makes him a valuable asset. His track record as a top batter continues to shine through.

Buttler's dynamic innings of 73 not out were pivotal in maintaining Gujarat Titans' position on the points table, narrowly trailing the Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers. With both teams having secured four points from three matches in IPL 2025, the Titans are showing promising potential in the tournament.

