Ayush Services Shine at Maha Kumbh: A Health Revolution
The Ayush ministry, alongside the National Ayush Mission, has extended healthcare services at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, benefiting over 1.21 lakh devotees. The initiative features 24/7 OPDs, yoga sessions, and free medicine distribution, exemplifying Ayush's growing global influence and economic potentials through medicinal plant promotion.
In a groundbreaking healthcare initiative, the Ayush Ministry has teamed up with the National Ayush Mission to provide extensive healthcare services at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Over 1.21 lakh devotees have benefited from these facilities, marking a significant step in Ayush's mission to integrate traditional medicine into modern healthcare.
The festival's healthcare services include 24/7 OPDs staffed by 80 doctors, daily yoga sessions, and free distribution of medicines such as immunity boosters. These services have drawn widespread interest from both domestic and international visitors, bolstering the global reputation of Ayush practices.
Notably, Ayush's efforts also focus on educating patients about the economic benefits of medicinal plant cultivation, aiming to combine health improvements with community livelihood opportunities. With 45% of beneficiaries being elderly, the initiative also emphasizes elder care, underscoring Ayush's commitment to inclusive health solutions.
