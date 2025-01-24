Left Menu

Ayush Services Shine at Maha Kumbh: A Health Revolution

The Ayush ministry, alongside the National Ayush Mission, has extended healthcare services at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, benefiting over 1.21 lakh devotees. The initiative features 24/7 OPDs, yoga sessions, and free medicine distribution, exemplifying Ayush's growing global influence and economic potentials through medicinal plant promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:53 IST
Ayush Services Shine at Maha Kumbh: A Health Revolution
Simhastha-Kumbh Mela Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking healthcare initiative, the Ayush Ministry has teamed up with the National Ayush Mission to provide extensive healthcare services at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Over 1.21 lakh devotees have benefited from these facilities, marking a significant step in Ayush's mission to integrate traditional medicine into modern healthcare.

The festival's healthcare services include 24/7 OPDs staffed by 80 doctors, daily yoga sessions, and free distribution of medicines such as immunity boosters. These services have drawn widespread interest from both domestic and international visitors, bolstering the global reputation of Ayush practices.

Notably, Ayush's efforts also focus on educating patients about the economic benefits of medicinal plant cultivation, aiming to combine health improvements with community livelihood opportunities. With 45% of beneficiaries being elderly, the initiative also emphasizes elder care, underscoring Ayush's commitment to inclusive health solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025