Transforming Futures: Vaccination Drive for Underprivileged Girls

Delhi, January 24, 2025 – Novo Medi Sciences, in collaboration with CRY and 150 paediatricians, launched a vaccination initiative to protect 300 underprivileged girls from chickenpox on National Girl Child Day. This effort highlights the role of immunization in empowering girls and reducing health disparities in marginalized communities.

The chickenpox vaccine, absent from India's Universal Immunization Programme, addresses critical health challenges for underprivileged girls, especially in rural and slum areas. Novo Medi Sciences aims to bridge the immunization gap and reduce the rising prevalence of chickenpox in these communities.

Forum Bhagat, Managing Director of Novo Medi Sciences, emphasized the drive's importance for the next generation. The initiative, praised by paediatricians for its public health impact, is conducted at local clinics and involves community participation. With support from CRY, the campaign fosters both awareness and celebration of this vital healthcare intervention.

