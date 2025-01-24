Left Menu

Germany Plans New Deportation of Afghan Nationals

Germany is preparing to deport Afghan nationals who have been convicted criminals back to Afghanistan. This will be the second deportation since the Taliban's takeover. The operation is being coordinated with a regional partner, targeting a departure before the February 23 general election.

Updated: 24-01-2025 21:42 IST
Germany is poised to deport a group of Afghan nationals, all convicted criminals, back to Afghanistan. This marks the second such operation since the Taliban regained control of the country.

The German Interior Ministry, quoted by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, confirmed the plans and mentioned collaboration with a regional partner to streamline the process.

The anticipated deportation is strategically planned to occur shortly before the upcoming general election on February 23, signaling a swift execution of enforcement policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

