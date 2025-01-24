Germany Plans New Deportation of Afghan Nationals

Germany is poised to deport a group of Afghan nationals, all convicted criminals, back to Afghanistan. This marks the second such operation since the Taliban regained control of the country.

The German Interior Ministry, quoted by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, confirmed the plans and mentioned collaboration with a regional partner to streamline the process.

The anticipated deportation is strategically planned to occur shortly before the upcoming general election on February 23, signaling a swift execution of enforcement policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)