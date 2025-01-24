Left Menu

Maharashtra Simplifies Access to Chief Minister's Assistance Fund

The Maharashtra government will set up Chief Minister's Assistance Fund cells in district collector offices for patients needing financial aid. This digitized process will reduce visits to government headquarters, aiding more people efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:53 IST
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step to assist patients seeking financial aid by setting up Chief Minister's Assistance Fund cells in every district collector's office, officials announced on Friday.

This initiative stems from the Fund established during Devendra Fadnavis' first term as Chief Minister. Previously, applicants and their families were required to visit the Mantralaya, the state government headquarters, to track their applications.

Rameshwar Naik, head of the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund, stated that the operations will now be digitized, streamlining processes and eliminating the need for patients to make trips to the capital, ensuring more efficient support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

