Maharashtra Simplifies Access to Chief Minister's Assistance Fund

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step to assist patients seeking financial aid by setting up Chief Minister's Assistance Fund cells in every district collector's office, officials announced on Friday.

This initiative stems from the Fund established during Devendra Fadnavis' first term as Chief Minister. Previously, applicants and their families were required to visit the Mantralaya, the state government headquarters, to track their applications.

Rameshwar Naik, head of the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund, stated that the operations will now be digitized, streamlining processes and eliminating the need for patients to make trips to the capital, ensuring more efficient support.

(With inputs from agencies.)