Mysterious Illness Sparks Medical Emergency in Jammu's Rajouri District

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have responded to a medical alert after 17 local residents died from a mysterious illness. Investigations revealed the cause is a toxin, not an infection. The region is under containment, with enhanced medical personnel and quarantines implemented to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have declared a medical emergency in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following the unexplained deaths of 17 individuals in Badhaal village over recent weeks. The region is now under strict containment measures, with all medical leaves canceled to address the escalating health crisis.

Investigations led by a toxicology laboratory in Lucknow have determined that a toxin, rather than an infectious agent, is responsible for the deaths. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh confirmed these findings, indicating a thorough probe into potential toxins and possible foul play.

In response to the crisis, the government has intensified quarantine measures, relocating over 230 people and invoking strict security protocols. Health monitoring is ongoing for affected individuals, as central and police teams continue their investigations into the tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

