Breaking Health News: Novo Nordisk's Weight Loss Breakthrough and Purdue Pharma Settlement

Novo Nordisk's next-generation obesity treatment has shown promise, with patients losing 22% of their weight in early trials, compared to 2% with a placebo. These findings could potentially revolutionize obesity treatment and have positively impacted the company's stock prices.

In other significant news, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family have reached a $7.4 billion settlement to address multiple lawsuits over the opioid crisis caused by OxyContin. This development follows a previous legal challenge that had halted the company's initial settlement efforts.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has withdrawn its plan to ban menthol cigarettes, marking a defeat for health advocacy groups that condemned these products for their addictive qualities. The WHO also faces budget adjustments after Trump's decision for the U.S. to exit the organization.

