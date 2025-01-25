Left Menu

Breaking Health News: Novo Nordisk's Weight Loss Breakthrough and Purdue Pharma Settlement

The latest health briefs reveal Novo Nordisk's promising obesity treatment and a $7.4 billion Purdue Pharma settlement over opioid lawsuits. Other highlights include the withdrawal of Trump's menthol cigarette ban plan and WHO's cost-cutting response to the U.S. leaving. Additionally, Merck's trial setback in cancer treatment is noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 02:34 IST
Breaking Health News: Novo Nordisk's Weight Loss Breakthrough and Purdue Pharma Settlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk's next-generation obesity treatment has shown promise, with patients losing 22% of their weight in early trials, compared to 2% with a placebo. These findings could potentially revolutionize obesity treatment and have positively impacted the company's stock prices.

In other significant news, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family have reached a $7.4 billion settlement to address multiple lawsuits over the opioid crisis caused by OxyContin. This development follows a previous legal challenge that had halted the company's initial settlement efforts.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has withdrawn its plan to ban menthol cigarettes, marking a defeat for health advocacy groups that condemned these products for their addictive qualities. The WHO also faces budget adjustments after Trump's decision for the U.S. to exit the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025