Breaking Health News: Novo Nordisk's Weight Loss Breakthrough and Purdue Pharma Settlement
The latest health briefs reveal Novo Nordisk's promising obesity treatment and a $7.4 billion Purdue Pharma settlement over opioid lawsuits. Other highlights include the withdrawal of Trump's menthol cigarette ban plan and WHO's cost-cutting response to the U.S. leaving. Additionally, Merck's trial setback in cancer treatment is noted.
Novo Nordisk's next-generation obesity treatment has shown promise, with patients losing 22% of their weight in early trials, compared to 2% with a placebo. These findings could potentially revolutionize obesity treatment and have positively impacted the company's stock prices.
In other significant news, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family have reached a $7.4 billion settlement to address multiple lawsuits over the opioid crisis caused by OxyContin. This development follows a previous legal challenge that had halted the company's initial settlement efforts.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has withdrawn its plan to ban menthol cigarettes, marking a defeat for health advocacy groups that condemned these products for their addictive qualities. The WHO also faces budget adjustments after Trump's decision for the U.S. to exit the organization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
