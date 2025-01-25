Left Menu

Swift Response Saves Hospital Record Room from Blaze

A fire broke out in the record room of Mendhar sub-district hospital in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Quick actions by staff and emergency services prevented major damage. The fire, presumably caused by a short circuit, was contained within two hours, sparing the nearby X-ray room and eye care center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the record room of Mendhar sub-district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, according to officials. The incident occurred around 9 am but was quickly addressed to prevent further damage.

Efforts by hospital personnel, along with fire and emergency services, the Army, police, and CRPF, successfully safeguarded the nearby X-ray room and eye care center. However, another room containing the hospital dispensary incurred damages before the blaze was subdued by 11 am.

Block Medical Officer Ashfaq Ahmad disclosed that initial investigations indicate a possible short circuit from overloading as the cause. Immediate activation of the hospital's fire alarm system allowed staff to promptly secure essential equipment from danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

