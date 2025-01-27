Empowering Health: Dr. Morepen Unveils Sync App

In a bid to enhance personal health management, Dr. Morepen has launched the Sync App, allowing users to monitor vital health indicators such as blood glucose, blood pressure, and weight. This app aims to combat the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension in India.

The app, available on both iOS and Android platforms, integrates effortlessly with Dr. Morepen’s diagnostic devices. It offers users a simplified and user-friendly experience to consistently track their health data, making it an asset in proactive health management.

Dr. Morepen’s CEO of Medical Devices, Anubhav Suri, emphasizes the app’s role not just as a tool, but as an inspiration for positive lifestyle changes. With features like intuitive graphs and customized health alerts, users are encouraged to take an active role in managing their health.

(With inputs from agencies.)