Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire: Hope and Challenges Unfold

Amid the recently agreed ceasefire, a number of hostages have been freed after months of confinement in Hamas tunnels, highlighted by eight months without daylight. The Israeli military reports that the hostages included three civilians and four soldiers, all women.

In return, 290 Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel. Initial health checks were conducted by the Israeli military upon the hostages' return, revealing some had wounds untreated since their capture during the October 7, 2023, Hamas raid on Israel.

Eitan Gonen, father of Romi Gonen, one of the released hostages, expressed admiration for his daughter's resilience. The hostages' families highlight the importance of communication and radio messages that reached those in captivity. Despite some returns, around 90 individuals remain in Gaza as the ceasefire continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)