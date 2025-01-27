Left Menu

High-Level Experts Deployed to Tackle Pune's Guillain Barre Syndrome Surge

A high-level team has been deployed to Pune to address a surge in Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases. The team comprises experts from various health institutions and aims to provide recommendations and support to local authorities. Over 100 cases have been reported, with one suspected death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:58 IST
High-Level Experts Deployed to Tackle Pune's Guillain Barre Syndrome Surge
The Union Health Ministry has sent an expert team to Pune to assist in addressing the rise in Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases. This team, consisting of specialists from esteemed institutions such as NCDC Delhi and NIMHANS Bengaluru, aims to work closely with state health authorities.

On Monday, it was reported that Maharashtra recorded its first suspected GBS-related death in Solapur, amid over 100 cases in Pune. The situation has prompted the formation of a Rapid Response Team to enhance surveillance in the affected areas.

GBS is an immunological disorder characterized by muscle weakness and numbness. It often results from bacterial or viral infections, but experts assure that it is unlikely to become a widespread epidemic, with most patients expected to recover fully with proper treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

