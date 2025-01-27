High-Level Experts Deployed to Tackle Pune's Guillain Barre Syndrome Surge
A high-level team has been deployed to Pune to address a surge in Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases. The team comprises experts from various health institutions and aims to provide recommendations and support to local authorities. Over 100 cases have been reported, with one suspected death.
- Country:
- India
The Union Health Ministry has sent an expert team to Pune to assist in addressing the rise in Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases. This team, consisting of specialists from esteemed institutions such as NCDC Delhi and NIMHANS Bengaluru, aims to work closely with state health authorities.
On Monday, it was reported that Maharashtra recorded its first suspected GBS-related death in Solapur, amid over 100 cases in Pune. The situation has prompted the formation of a Rapid Response Team to enhance surveillance in the affected areas.
GBS is an immunological disorder characterized by muscle weakness and numbness. It often results from bacterial or viral infections, but experts assure that it is unlikely to become a widespread epidemic, with most patients expected to recover fully with proper treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis in Maharashtra: Unity Needed to Restore Peace
Nearly 5,000 youths have quit Naxalism, joined mainstream and got jobs: Union minister Nitin Gadkari at BJP's convention in Maharashtra.
In next five years, Gadchiroli will become highest revenue-generating district in Maharashtra: Gadkari at BJP's convention in Shirdi.
Maharashtra showed Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray their place in 2024 polls: Union Minister Amit Shah at BJP convention in Shirdi.
Real NCP and Shiv Sena won Maharashtra assembly polls along with BJP: HM Amit Shah at BJP convention in Shirdi.