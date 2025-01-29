Trump's Federal Funding Freeze Sparks Nationwide Nonprofit Uproar

The Trump administration's decision to halt all federal grants and loans has sparked widespread concern among nonprofits reliant on federal funding. On Monday, the National Council of Nonprofits joined in filing a lawsuit against the directive, seeking judicial intervention.

A federal judge responded by temporarily blocking the funding freeze for ongoing programs, pending a hearing on February 3. Nonprofit leaders warn that the suspension jeopardizes crucial services, from childhood cancer research to family planning and food assistance.

Organizations like the Cleveland Clinic and Meals on Wheels are assessing potential impacts, while some fear that a prolonged freeze could push essential providers to the brink of closure, ultimately harming the communities they serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)