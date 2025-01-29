Navigating the News: Mastering Mindful Content Consumption

Doomscrolling is becoming an increasingly common habit as individuals find themselves caught in endless cycles of consuming negative news. While staying updated on current events is important, this relentless consumption can lead to anxiety and disrupted sleep.

Experts advise setting boundaries in news consumption. By choosing reliable news sources and limiting the time spent on social media, individuals can avoid the dire effects of doomscrolling. Implementing strategies like a "digital sunset"—stopping news intake before bedtime—can also aid mental health.

Utilizing productivity and news curation apps can assist in managing time and selecting quality content. Ultimately, it's about finding a balance between staying informed and preserving one's peace of mind, ensuring that news consumption supports rather than hinders well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)