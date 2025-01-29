Tragic Loss: Unvaccinated Boy Dies of Diphtheria in Berlin
A 10-year-old boy in Berlin has died from diphtheria, a highly infectious disease, because he was not vaccinated. The case, which occurred in October, highlights the importance of established vaccines. In Germany, diphtheria is rare due to effective vaccination programs.
A tragic incident has unfolded in Berlin, where a 10-year-old boy succumbed to a diphtheria infection, according to a report by German newspaper Tagesspiegel. Despite the existence of a well-established vaccination program, the child had not received the vaccine, leading to his untimely death.
The boy, hailing from the state of Brandenburg, had been battling the illness in intensive care since contracting it in October. Tagesspiegel reported that the Brandenburg health ministry confirmed the absence of vaccination. However, Reuters noted that the ministry chose not to comment on the specifics surrounding individual cases.
While diphtheria is a highly contagious disease, it remains rare in Germany owing to robust vaccination efforts. The Robert Koch Institute recorded an adult fatality in 2023 and two more in 2024, emphasizing the ongoing need for adherence to vaccination guidelines. The STIKO panel continues to advocate for children to receive timely diphtheria shots, often alongside other vaccines.
