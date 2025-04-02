Left Menu

President Zardari Hospitalized After Health Scare

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has been hospitalized in Karachi after experiencing health issues. He was transferred from Nawabshah with fever and an infection. Medical tests are ongoing while prominent figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have expressed their concern and wished him a swift recovery.

Updated: 02-04-2025 11:31 IST
President Asif Ali Zardari
Former President Asif Ali Zardari was recently hospitalized in Karachi following a deterioration in his health, local media reported. The 69-year-old political figure was transferred from Nawabshah, approximately 300 kilometers from Karachi, due to fever and an infection.

Zardari, who had visited Nawabshah to participate in Eid prayers and meet with party leaders, underwent several medical examinations upon arrival at the private hospital. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition, aiming for a swift diagnosis and recovery plan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to Zardari via phone to express his best wishes and pray for his prompt recovery, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan. The situation has drawn significant media attention, with many expressing concern for Zardari's well-being.

