Health Headlines: Diphtheria Tragedy, Vaccine Scrutiny, and Insulin Caps

A recent health news summary reveals significant updates across the globe, starting with a tragic diphtheria case in Germany where a 10-year-old boy has died due to the lack of vaccination. This rare case underscores the importance of maintaining routine immunization.

In the United States, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces intense examination by the Senate over his controversial stances on vaccines and abortion as he stands nominated to head a leading health agency under President Trump.

Moreover, Lithuania reports a severe outbreak of H5N1 bird flu on a farm, highlighting the ongoing challenges in avian influenza management. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies like Novo Nordisk and Haleon are making strides in healthcare innovation and pricing transparency.

