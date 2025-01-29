Uncertain Resumption: Trump's Aid Freeze Waiver Leaves NGOs in Limbo

Health and humanitarian organizations worldwide face confusion after a U.S. waiver issued to exempt certain aid from President Trump's foreign aid freeze.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio's waiver allows the continuation of life-saving assistance, but key social services remain excluded, sparking uncertainty among international aid groups.

Many NGOs, health workers, and institutions await further clarification on which aid can resume, as they grapple with the implications of the waiver amidst ongoing humanitarian needs.

