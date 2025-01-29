Uncertain Resumption: Trump's Aid Freeze Waiver Leaves NGOs in Limbo
Health and humanitarian groups remain uncertain about resuming work after the U.S. issued a waiver for specific aid amidst President Trump's freeze on foreign aid. The waiver covers core life-saving assistance but excludes non-life-saving services. Clarity is sought as aid groups await detailed guidance.
Health and humanitarian organizations worldwide face confusion after a U.S. waiver issued to exempt certain aid from President Trump's foreign aid freeze.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio's waiver allows the continuation of life-saving assistance, but key social services remain excluded, sparking uncertainty among international aid groups.
Many NGOs, health workers, and institutions await further clarification on which aid can resume, as they grapple with the implications of the waiver amidst ongoing humanitarian needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
