Left Menu

Uncertain Resumption: Trump's Aid Freeze Waiver Leaves NGOs in Limbo

Health and humanitarian groups remain uncertain about resuming work after the U.S. issued a waiver for specific aid amidst President Trump's freeze on foreign aid. The waiver covers core life-saving assistance but excludes non-life-saving services. Clarity is sought as aid groups await detailed guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:03 IST
Uncertain Resumption: Trump's Aid Freeze Waiver Leaves NGOs in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Health and humanitarian organizations worldwide face confusion after a U.S. waiver issued to exempt certain aid from President Trump's foreign aid freeze.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio's waiver allows the continuation of life-saving assistance, but key social services remain excluded, sparking uncertainty among international aid groups.

Many NGOs, health workers, and institutions await further clarification on which aid can resume, as they grapple with the implications of the waiver amidst ongoing humanitarian needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025