Max Healthcare Navigates Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Max Healthcare Institute reported a 6.5% decline in profits due to a one-time acquisition charge. Despite this, the company saw significant revenue growth, driven by efficiencies across various business formats. Future expansions include new hospitals in Thane and Mohali, signaling a focus on growth and operational effectiveness.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd reported a 6.5% drop in profit after tax to Rs 316 crore for the December quarter, attributed to a one-time payment for a change in shareholding of Jaypee Healthcare Ltd, a company it recently acquired.

The prior year's corresponding quarter had seen a profit after tax of Rs 338 crore. In contrast, the company's network gross revenue surged to Rs 2,381 crore from Rs 1,779 crore, according to a company statement.

The company's board approved new projects, including a 500-bed hospital in Thane and an expansion in Mohali. Chairman Abhay Soi noted significant revenue and EBIDTA growth and expressed optimism about continued expansion and operational efficiency improvements.

