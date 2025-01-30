Tragic Toll as Ebola Strikes Kampala: A Nurse's Death Marks New Outbreak

A nurse in Kampala, Uganda, has succumbed to Ebola, marking the first fatality since the last outbreak concluded in 2023, according to a health official. The 32-year-old male nurse was employed at Mulago Hospital, the primary referral institution in the capital.

Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine of the Health Ministry disclosed that the patient began displaying symptoms such as fever before receiving treatment at several clinics across Uganda. The illness was confirmed as Ebola postmortem, after he passed away on Wednesday.

Authorities assured the public they are "in full control of the situation," as the virus, typically transmitted through contact with infected bodily fluids, marches once again across the region. An investigation into the outbreak's source is underway while scientists remain uncertain about the natural reservoir of the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)