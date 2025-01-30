Novo Nordisk Commences Fresh Trials for CagriSema

Novo Nordisk is advancing its research into obesity treatments by launching new trials for its experimental drug, CagriSema. This decision follows market disappointment after previous trial results.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant confirmed its plans for a Phase III trial set to begin on February 10. The trial aims to explore the long-term efficacy of CagriSema through a weekly injection regimen.

This new study is part of Novo Nordisk's broader REDEFINE series, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to address obesity with innovative treatments.

