Novo Nordisk Commences Fresh Trials for CagriSema

Novo Nordisk announced further trials of its obesity drug, CagriSema, following unsatisfactory results from a previous phase. A new Phase III trial will assess long-term efficacy, launching on February 10 as part of the REDEFINE series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Novo Nordisk is advancing its research into obesity treatments by launching new trials for its experimental drug, CagriSema. This decision follows market disappointment after previous trial results.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant confirmed its plans for a Phase III trial set to begin on February 10. The trial aims to explore the long-term efficacy of CagriSema through a weekly injection regimen.

This new study is part of Novo Nordisk's broader REDEFINE series, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to address obesity with innovative treatments.

