Ebola Scare in Congo’s Heartland: Authorities On High Alert
The Democratic Republic of Congo is probing 12 potential Ebola cases in its northwest. Despite initial negative tests, concerns mount as Uganda declares an outbreak. Equateur province, a virus hotspot, has reported seven deaths. Further testing in Kinshasa is underway to confirm any potential outbreak.
Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are investigating 12 suspected cases of the deadly Ebola virus in the nation's northwest, as reported by Africa's primary health body.
Initial testing has returned negative results, yet the situation remains tense. In a parallel development, Uganda has declared an Ebola outbreak in its capital, Kampala, with one confirmed fatality.
Congo's Equateur province, a natural reservoir for the virus and scene of past outbreaks, has reported seven deaths linked to the potential new cases. Congo's history with Ebola includes a deadly 2018-2020 outbreak with nearly 2,300 casualties. Further testing is underway in Kinshasa to determine the existence of an outbreak.
