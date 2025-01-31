Left Menu

Debate Rages Over RFK Jr.'s Controversial Nomination to Health Agency

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy expresses concerns over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, citing his controversial stance on vaccines. Kennedy defends his position, claiming he's not anti-vaccine, sparking heated debates and uncertainty over his Senate approval.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy voiced his reservations about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The senator raised issues over Kennedy's history of anti-vaccine rhetoric during a Senate hearing on Thursday.

The hearing, part of the nomination process, saw Kennedy defending himself against bipartisan criticism of his past statements and affiliations. Kennedy assured the committee of his support for the U.S. children's vaccination schedule and scientific research, aiming to adjust his previously controversial positions.

The nomination remains contentious, with opposition stemming from both political parties and figures like Caroline Kennedy, who urged the Senate to reject her cousin's candidacy. The decision on Kennedy's nomination hangs in the balance as a full Senate vote could be scheduled soon.

