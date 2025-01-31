Life-Reviving Journey: Organ Donor's Liver Transplant Success
A liver from a brain-dead donor in Goa was transplanted into a 67-year-old man in Indore, saving his life. The donor's family consented to the donation after a brain hemorrhage claimed his life. Indore continues to lead in central India's posthumous organ donation initiatives.
- Country:
- India
A 67-year-old man in Indore received a life-saving liver transplant previously sourced from Goa. The organ was flown in via a regular commercial flight, providing a new lease on life for the patient.
The donor, Ajay Giri, aged 45, was declared brain dead following a brain hemorrhage, prompting his family to consent to organ donation. Surgeons quickly retrieved and transported his liver to Indore, undergoing transplantation procedures.
The success of this operation highlights Indore's role as a key hub for posthumous organ donations in central India, having facilitated 62 donations since 2015, thus helping those locally and in other states like Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
