Left Menu

Karnataka Sets Precedent with Patient's Right to Die with Dignity

Karnataka Health Minister announced the state’s historic adoption of the Supreme Court's directive on a patient’s right to die with dignity. The health department introduced an Advance Medical Directive, allowing terminally ill patients to specify their future medical treatment preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:55 IST
Karnataka Sets Precedent with Patient's Right to Die with Dignity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has announced a groundbreaking decision by the state health department to adhere to the Supreme Court's directive ensuring a patient's right to die with dignity.

Through a social media post, Minister Rao revealed the introduction of the Advance Medical Directive (AMD), or living will, which empowers patients to document their future medical treatment wishes. This directive is particularly beneficial for terminally ill individuals or those in a vegetative state who may no longer benefit from life-sustaining measures.

The minister emphasized that this initiative symbolizes Karnataka's commitment to liberal values, aiming to provide relief and closure to many families and individuals. The decision showcases the state's progressive stance towards equity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025