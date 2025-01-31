Karnataka Sets Precedent with Patient's Right to Die with Dignity

Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has announced a groundbreaking decision by the state health department to adhere to the Supreme Court's directive ensuring a patient's right to die with dignity.

Through a social media post, Minister Rao revealed the introduction of the Advance Medical Directive (AMD), or living will, which empowers patients to document their future medical treatment wishes. This directive is particularly beneficial for terminally ill individuals or those in a vegetative state who may no longer benefit from life-sustaining measures.

The minister emphasized that this initiative symbolizes Karnataka's commitment to liberal values, aiming to provide relief and closure to many families and individuals. The decision showcases the state's progressive stance towards equity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)