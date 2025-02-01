U.S. Tariffs to Take Effect Saturday Amid Trade Tensions

The United States is set to implement tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China this Saturday, as announced by Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the White House.

Earlier reports, including those from Reuters, indicated that these tariffs might be delayed until March 1. However, the implementation is proceeding as initially planned.

This decision marks a crucial step in the unfolding trade tensions and could have far-reaching impacts on international trade and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)