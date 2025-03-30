Nepal's Tensions Rise After Pro-Monarchy Protests Turn Violent

In the wake of violent pro-monarchy protests in Nepal's capital, the government has cut back the security detail assigned to former king Gyanendra Shah. The decision comes after clashes on Friday led to the death of two people, including a TV cameraman, and injuries to 110 others.

Protesters, demanding a reinstatement of the Hindu monarchy, caused significant damage, vandalizing over a dozen properties. In response, the government has reshuffled the security team assigned to the ex-monarch and increased surveillance on his activities.

Tensions soared as different political factions blamed each other for the chaos. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party criticized the government's handling of the protests and threatened further action unless their arrested leaders were released within a day.

(With inputs from agencies.)