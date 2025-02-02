Trump Administration Revokes TPS for Venezuelans

The Trump administration has moved to revoke protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans residing in the U.S., as reported by the New York Times. This decision affects a significant portion of the 600,000 Venezuelans who currently have Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The policy shift targets around 300,000 individuals, halving the number of Venezuelan nationals previously safeguarded under TPS.

These developments come from documents obtained by the New York Times, shedding light on the substantial impact this decision will have on the Venezuelan community in America.

