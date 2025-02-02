Trump Administration Revokes TPS for Venezuelans
President Donald Trump's administration has decided to revoke the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans residing in the United States. This policy change impacts approximately 300,000 Venezuelan nationals, according to government documents obtained by the New York Times.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has moved to revoke protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans residing in the U.S., as reported by the New York Times. This decision affects a significant portion of the 600,000 Venezuelans who currently have Temporary Protected Status (TPS).
The policy shift targets around 300,000 individuals, halving the number of Venezuelan nationals previously safeguarded under TPS.
These developments come from documents obtained by the New York Times, shedding light on the substantial impact this decision will have on the Venezuelan community in America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Economic Policies
Urgent Call for Talks: Farmers Await Government Action
Farmers' Determination Forces Government to the Dialogue Table
Kejriwal Proposes Joint Housing Scheme for Delhi's Government Employees
Samyukt Kisan Morcha Hails Government Talks as Farmers' Victory