Mysterious Deaths Spur Crackdown on Insecticide Stores in Rajouri
In response to 17 mysterious deaths in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, authorities have launched a surprise crackdown on insecticide and pesticide stores, closing them pending investigations. Approximately 250 outlets are under inspection and potential legal action. AIIMS experts have joined efforts to uncover the cause of illness impacting the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In the wake of 17 mysterious deaths in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, authorities have begun a sweeping crackdown on insecticide and pesticide stores.
In a late-evening action, officials conducted surprise inspections across around 250 outlets to investigate the potential link to the ongoing health crisis. The stores were closed pending inspection results.
Delhi's AIIMS experts joined the probe, collecting samples and interviewing patients, as locals remain under containment to prevent further illness spread.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajouri
- investigation
- insecticides
- pesticides
- deaths
- AIIMS
- health-crisis
- inspections
- closure
- hospital
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Badhaal Village: Mass Deaths Lead to Prohibitory Orders
Dual Power Crisis Intensifies After Mysterious Deaths in J&K
Mysterious Illness in Rajouri: Toxins Suspected as Cause of 17 Deaths
Mystery of 100 Dolphin Deaths Along Somali Coastline
SC asks hospitals, including Delhi AIIMS to regularise doctors' absence during protests over rape, murder of doc at RG Kar Hospital.