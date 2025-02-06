Left Menu

Mysterious Deaths Spur Crackdown on Insecticide Stores in Rajouri

In response to 17 mysterious deaths in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, authorities have launched a surprise crackdown on insecticide and pesticide stores, closing them pending investigations. Approximately 250 outlets are under inspection and potential legal action. AIIMS experts have joined efforts to uncover the cause of illness impacting the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of 17 mysterious deaths in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, authorities have begun a sweeping crackdown on insecticide and pesticide stores.

In a late-evening action, officials conducted surprise inspections across around 250 outlets to investigate the potential link to the ongoing health crisis. The stores were closed pending inspection results.

Delhi's AIIMS experts joined the probe, collecting samples and interviewing patients, as locals remain under containment to prevent further illness spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

