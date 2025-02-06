Mysterious Deaths Spur Crackdown on Insecticide Stores in Rajouri

In the wake of 17 mysterious deaths in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, authorities have begun a sweeping crackdown on insecticide and pesticide stores.

In a late-evening action, officials conducted surprise inspections across around 250 outlets to investigate the potential link to the ongoing health crisis. The stores were closed pending inspection results.

Delhi's AIIMS experts joined the probe, collecting samples and interviewing patients, as locals remain under containment to prevent further illness spread.

