Left Menu

Introducing HERizon Care: India's First Inclusive Health Insurance for Women

HERizon Care, launched by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, is India's pioneering health insurance designed specifically for women. It addresses critical illnesses, maternal health, and wellness, with optional covers for surrogate care, adoption, and more. It's a commitment to supporting women's health needs throughout their life stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:10 IST
Introducing HERizon Care: India's First Inclusive Health Insurance for Women
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched a groundbreaking health insurance plan, 'HERizon Care', tailored exclusively for women. This innovative product provides comprehensive protection and caters to the unique health and wellness needs of women in India.

HERizon Care stands out as India's first health insurance policy to offer multiple specialized covers that address critical illnesses, reproductive health, and additional supportive features like surrogate care and adoption expenses. The plan aims to provide holistic care and financial security to women across various life stages.

CEO Tapan Singhel emphasized the company's dedication to women's health, stressing HERizon Care's role in ensuring women receive comprehensive support, offering flexible and affordable plans from INR 3 lakhs to INR 2 crores for women aged 18 to 80 and children day 90 to 35 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025