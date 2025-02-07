Introducing HERizon Care: India's First Inclusive Health Insurance for Women

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched a groundbreaking health insurance plan, 'HERizon Care', tailored exclusively for women. This innovative product provides comprehensive protection and caters to the unique health and wellness needs of women in India.

HERizon Care stands out as India's first health insurance policy to offer multiple specialized covers that address critical illnesses, reproductive health, and additional supportive features like surrogate care and adoption expenses. The plan aims to provide holistic care and financial security to women across various life stages.

CEO Tapan Singhel emphasized the company's dedication to women's health, stressing HERizon Care's role in ensuring women receive comprehensive support, offering flexible and affordable plans from INR 3 lakhs to INR 2 crores for women aged 18 to 80 and children day 90 to 35 years.

