Minister Axed Over WhatsApp Scandal
Junior Health Minister Andrew Gwynne was removed from his position by Prime Minister Keir Starmer due to controversial messages he sent on WhatsApp. Gwynne has since apologized for his actions, calling the messages 'badly misjudged.' The decision was reported by BBC News.
In a surprising political move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed a junior minister from the health department, according to a report by BBC News on Saturday.
The minister in question, Andrew Gwynne, came under fire after sending controversial messages on WhatsApp, which he himself acknowledged as 'badly misjudged.'
Following the incident, Gwynne issued an apology for the offence caused, but Starmer wasted no time in securing his removal, maintaining a firm stance on accountability within his administration.
