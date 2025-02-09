Minister Axed Over WhatsApp Scandal

In a surprising political move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed a junior minister from the health department, according to a report by BBC News on Saturday.

The minister in question, Andrew Gwynne, came under fire after sending controversial messages on WhatsApp, which he himself acknowledged as 'badly misjudged.'

Following the incident, Gwynne issued an apology for the offence caused, but Starmer wasted no time in securing his removal, maintaining a firm stance on accountability within his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)